Japan-bound oil tanker clears Hormuz after weeklong Gulf halt

A crude oil carrier linked to Idemitsu Kosan Co. is on its way to Japan after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first direct Japan-bound crude tanker to leave the Persian Gulf since US-Israeli military operations against Iran began on February 28.

The vessel, Idemitsu Maru, is owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (April 29) that a Japan-related ship had cleared the strait and was sailing towards Japan.

Takaichi called the passage a positive development, including for “the protection of Japanese citizens”, and said she would continue pressing Iran to ensure that “all ships” can pass through the key oil transport waterway “freely and safely”.