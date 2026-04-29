Japan-bound oil tanker clears Hormuz after weeklong Gulf halt

A crude oil carrier linked to Idemitsu Kosan Co. is on its way to Japan after crossing the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first direct Japan-bound crude tanker to leave the Persian Gulf since US-Israeli military operations against Iran began on February 28.
The vessel, Idemitsu Maru, is owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday (April 29) that a Japan-related ship had cleared the strait and was sailing towards Japan.
Takaichi called the passage a positive development, including for “the protection of Japanese citizens”, and said she would continue pressing Iran to ensure that “all ships” can pass through the key oil transport waterway “freely and safely”.
More than 40 Japan-related vessels are still in the Persian Gulf.
According to global ship-tracking website MarineTraffic, the Idemitsu Maru was in the northern Arabian Sea as of Wednesday afternoon Japan time after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It was heading for Nagoya in central Japan. Iranian state media also reported the tanker’s passage through the strait.
Reports said the Idemitsu Maru is transporting 2 million barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia. The tanker had stayed anchored off Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, for a week before departing on Monday and passing through the strait with approval from Iranian authorities. It remains unclear whether the recently imposed Iranian transit fees were paid.
On Wednesday, the Iranian Embassy in Japan also posted on X a message featuring a photo of the Idemitsu Kosan tanker Nissho Maru, which carried Iranian crude oil to Japan in 1953 during a British maritime blockade. The embassy said the mission “stands as a testament to the long-standing friendship between the two countries”, adding, “This legacy continues to hold great significance.”
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]