Hiroshima Nagasaki atomic bombing exhibition opens at UN HQ

An exhibition showing the impact of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki opened Monday in the lobby of the United Nations headquarters in New York, as a review conference for the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty got underway.
The display is organised by the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, known as Nihon Hidankyo, which won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. It will continue until June 1.
Through photo panels, the exhibition presents the destruction left by the atomic attacks and the activities of hibakusha, the survivors of the bombings. Personal items that belonged to the victims are also being shown.
Speakers at the opening ceremony included Jiro Hamasumi, secretary-general of Nihon Hidankyo, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by the US atomic bombings in August 1945, near the end of World War II.
Hamasumi said he wanted the exhibition to convey his hope that no one else would have to endure the suffering experienced by him and other survivors.
Suzuki voiced concern over the future course of the NPT review conference, referring to exchanges of criticism between the United States and Iran at the start of Monday’s meeting.
He said he hoped Nagasaki would remain the last place to suffer an atomic bombing, and called on participants in the conference to use the exhibition as part of their discussions.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]