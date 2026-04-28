Hiroshima Nagasaki atomic bombing exhibition opens at UN HQ

An exhibition showing the impact of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki opened Monday in the lobby of the United Nations headquarters in New York, as a review conference for the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty got underway.

The display is organised by the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, known as Nihon Hidankyo, which won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. It will continue until June 1.

Through photo panels, the exhibition presents the destruction left by the atomic attacks and the activities of hibakusha, the survivors of the bombings. Personal items that belonged to the victims are also being shown.