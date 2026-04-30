Thaksin’s daughters visit ahead of release as EM order leaves him “confused”

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, travelled on Thursday to visit former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok.
This was the 60th visit, with Thaksin now having been detained for 7 months and 21 days. He has just 11 days left before being released on parole on Monday, May 11, 2026.
A number of red-shirt supporters were also gathered outside the entrance to Klong Prem Central Prison to show support for Thaksin and for his family as they came to visit him.
After a visit lasting more than 30 minutes, Paetongtarn said the atmosphere had been good, but admitted that her father had complained slightly about the decision requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet (EM), given his advanced age and the fact that he had previously held an important position as a former prime minister.
However, she said that both the family and Thaksin were ready to comply with every step of the process and were very happy that he would be able to return home.
Meanwhile, Winyat Chartmontree, Thaksin’s personal lawyer, said Thaksin was pleased to have been granted parole under the rules, but was questioning why the subcommittee had not exercised discretion over the EM bracelet, even though the regulations allow for leniency for prisoners aged over 70, those with underlying medical conditions, or those with no history of attempting to flee — all of which, he said, applied to Thaksin.
“He is confused as to why he must wear an EM bracelet, because he has clearly shown that he has no intention of fleeing. If he had wanted to run away, he would not have come back to serve his sentence in the first place. I would like to ask whether this decision has taken into account his past contributions, or the human dignity of a former prime minister,” Winyat said.
For his release on May 11, the process is expected to begin from 7.45am, with Thaksin likely to leave the prison at around 8am.
He will then be required to report to the Department of Probation within three days, and must continue reporting every month until the end of his sentence on September 9, 2026.