Thaksin’s daughters visit ahead of release as EM order leaves him “confused”

Former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, travelled on Thursday to visit former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok.

This was the 60th visit, with Thaksin now having been detained for 7 months and 21 days. He has just 11 days left before being released on parole on Monday, May 11, 2026.

A number of red-shirt supporters were also gathered outside the entrance to Klong Prem Central Prison to show support for Thaksin and for his family as they came to visit him.

After a visit lasting more than 30 minutes, Paetongtarn said the atmosphere had been good, but admitted that her father had complained slightly about the decision requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet (EM), given his advanced age and the fact that he had previously held an important position as a former prime minister.

However, she said that both the family and Thaksin were ready to comply with every step of the process and were very happy that he would be able to return home.