Thaksin parole decision due April 29, with May 11 release date in sight

The parole process for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is entering its final stage after the Corrections Department outlined a timeline that could see him released into probation on May 11, 2026.
Under the department’s criteria, Thaksin becomes eligible after serving two-thirds of his one-year (12-month) sentence—equivalent to eight months—which he will complete on May 10, 2026.
Winyat Chatmontree, Thaksin’s lawyer, said the Corrections Department’s parole committee has, in principle, ruled that Thaksin meets the initial eligibility requirements.
He added that Thaksin would not be the only inmate considered for parole, noting that Klong Prem Central Prison has multiple eligible cases and that the total nationwide is understood to be around 500 people.
Winyat said the probation address remains “Ban Chan Song La”, in the Charan Sanitwong area, which would serve as the primary residence for reporting to the Department of Probation until the sentence fully expires in September 2026.
Asked about reports that Thaksin may not need to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet because he meets criteria for elderly inmates aged over 70, Winyat said he did not have confirmation and urged observers to wait for the official outcome.
He added that Thaksin should be given an opportunity under the law and regulations, citing his age and underlying health conditions.
The parole process is expected to move forward on April 29, when a subcommittee responsible for reviewing and ruling on parole cases will meet to finalise the list of those who meet the criteria—reported to include more than 500 eligible inmates nationwide, including Thaksin.
The list would then be forwarded for approval and signature by the permanent secretary for justice, according to the process described.
Meanwhile, “red-shirt” supporters have begun circulating plans to gather outside the prison on May 3 for activities, with a larger mobilisation planned for May 10-11 to welcome Thaksin home.