Thaksin parole decision due April 29, with May 11 release date in sight

The parole process for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is entering its final stage after the Corrections Department outlined a timeline that could see him released into probation on May 11, 2026.

Under the department’s criteria, Thaksin becomes eligible after serving two-thirds of his one-year (12-month) sentence—equivalent to eight months—which he will complete on May 10, 2026.

Winyat Chatmontree, Thaksin’s lawyer, said the Corrections Department’s parole committee has, in principle, ruled that Thaksin meets the initial eligibility requirements.

He added that Thaksin would not be the only inmate considered for parole, noting that Klong Prem Central Prison has multiple eligible cases and that the total nationwide is understood to be around 500 people.

Winyat said the probation address remains “Ban Chan Song La”, in the Charan Sanitwong area, which would serve as the primary residence for reporting to the Department of Probation until the sentence fully expires in September 2026.