Northeast Asia diesel and jet fuel exports rebound as margins soar

Spot exports of diesel and jet fuel from Northeast Asia are expected to recover in May, with refiners moving to benefit from record margins and improving crude oil availability, trade sources said.

Reuters data showed refiners in South Korea and Taiwan have sold more diesel and jet fuel cargoes for May loading than they did for April.

However, the volumes remain below levels seen before the Iran war.

Asian refining margins climbed to all-time highs of around US$60 a barrel earlier this month, encouraging refiners to release more fuel into the spot market.

The additional supply has helped pull back record spot premiums for diesel and jet fuel in the Asia Pacific.

Those premiums had surged after the conflict disrupted most of the region’s oil supply moving through the Strait of Hormuz, putting pressure on countries across the region.