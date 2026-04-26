Energy Ministry orders probe into Ang Thong fuel depot irregularities

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said he had ordered the Energy Ministry’s Sud Soi task force and related agencies to inspect an oil depot in Ang Thong province after irregularities were found in oil transfer records and diesel stock levels.
The inspection was launched after the depot was found to have failed to report documents on incoming and outgoing oil movements, while the amount of diesel stored inside the depot had fallen in a way that did not match reported sales.
On April 24, 2026, Thitipas Chotdechachainun, chairwoman of the Intensive Audit Committee for Energy Reform, led the Energy Ministry’s Sut Soi task force, together with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Trade Competition Commission, to inspect the oil depot of Trillion Petro Trading Co., Ltd. in Ang Thong. The site is a Type 3 regulated oil depot operated by Trillion Oil Co., Ltd.
On April 22, 2026, the DSI accepted the case involving Trillion Petro Trading Co., Ltd. as a special case. The allegations centre on those involved jointly operating as fuel traders and adulterating fuel in a way that caused its characteristics or quality to differ from standards set by the director-general of the Department of Energy Business.
The sale of low-quality or adulterated fuel in quantities exceeding 200 litres is an offence under the Fuel Trade Act and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to THB500,000, or both.
In the latest follow-up inspection, officials found that the company had not reported incoming and outgoing oil movements between March 22 and 26, 2026. Authorities believe this may have violated a Prime Minister’s Order requiring oil traders to submit daily reports by 6pm.
Officials also found discrepancies in the reported oil volumes. The figures reported on March 27, 2026, did not match the data as of March 26, 2026, while the amount of oil stored inside the depot had fallen in a way that did not correspond with reported sales.
Authorities said the suspected failure to comply with the Prime Minister’s Order, or an order issued by an authorised official acting on the premier’s behalf, could carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to THB100,000, or both.
Thitipas said that, under the Energy Minister’s policy, authorities were inspecting all networks suspected of illegal fuel hoarding, profiteering and fuel adulteration, which she said had caused widespread damage and hardship to the public.
She said the Sut Soi task force would coordinate law enforcement with the Department of Energy Business under the Energy Ministry, the Department of Internal Trade under the Commerce Ministry and the Office of Trade Competition Commission. All information and evidence will be compiled and forwarded to the DSI so the entire network can be prosecuted comprehensively.
Wutthitat Tantives, deputy director-general of the Department of Energy Business, said the department had reviewed the daily figures submitted by oil traders and found irregularities in the company’s reports.
He said daily reporting was the duty of oil traders under the Prime Minister’s Order.
“The department is gathering additional evidence to consider legal action against those involved,” Wutthitat said.