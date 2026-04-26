Energy Ministry orders probe into Ang Thong fuel depot irregularities

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said he had ordered the Energy Ministry’s Sud Soi task force and related agencies to inspect an oil depot in Ang Thong province after irregularities were found in oil transfer records and diesel stock levels.

The inspection was launched after the depot was found to have failed to report documents on incoming and outgoing oil movements, while the amount of diesel stored inside the depot had fallen in a way that did not match reported sales.

On April 24, 2026, Thitipas Chotdechachainun, chairwoman of the Intensive Audit Committee for Energy Reform, led the Energy Ministry’s Sut Soi task force, together with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Trade Competition Commission, to inspect the oil depot of Trillion Petro Trading Co., Ltd. in Ang Thong. The site is a Type 3 regulated oil depot operated by Trillion Oil Co., Ltd.

On April 22, 2026, the DSI accepted the case involving Trillion Petro Trading Co., Ltd. as a special case. The allegations centre on those involved jointly operating as fuel traders and adulterating fuel in a way that caused its characteristics or quality to differ from standards set by the director-general of the Department of Energy Business.