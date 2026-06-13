Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s path from law to royal military service

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati has long been recognised for her contributions to Thailand through royal duties spanning public welfare, legal affairs, justice reform and support for vulnerable groups.

Her Royal Highness became widely known as the “Princess of law” through her work in the justice sector. The Princess began her legal career at the Office of the Attorney-General, serving as an assistant public prosecutor at the Public Prosecutor Training Institute before later holding senior prosecutorial posts.

While serving in the justice system, Her Royal Highness initiated the Inspire project to support women prisoners, children living with imprisoned mothers, and pregnant inmates. The project provided assistance ranging from essential supplies and vocational training to medical services and mental rehabilitation, drawing attention from other countries for its humanitarian approach.

Her public role later broadened from law and justice into royal military and security-related service under His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.