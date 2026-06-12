UNODC pays tribute to Princess Bajrakitiyabha

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for Southeast Asia and the Pacific has paid tribute to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, following Her Royal Highness’s passing.

In a message of condolence, UNODC executives and staff expressed profound sorrow over the loss of Her Royal Highness, describing her work as a lasting contribution to justice, human dignity and the protection of vulnerable people.

UNODC said that throughout Her Royal Highness’s life, she had touched the lives of people across Thailand, including some of the most vulnerable members of society. Her Royal Highness had shown deep concern for the wellbeing of those within the justice system and had played a leading role in advancing the rule of law.

The agency also highlighted Her Royal Highness’s contribution to criminal justice reform, particularly efforts to make the system fairer and ensure that all people are treated with respect for their human dignity.

Her Royal Highness’s work in promoting international standards on the treatment of women prisoners and non-custodial measures for women offenders, widely known as the Bangkok Rules, was described as a valuable legacy that would continue to benefit women around the world.

As UNODC Goodwill Ambassador on the Rule of Law for Southeast Asia, Her Royal Highness not only supported this mission in Thailand, but also inspired people across the region and internationally, the agency said.

Thansettakij