UNODC commends Thailand after Laem Chabang e-waste seizure

Agencies credited with coordinated action

UNODC also highlighted the close coordination among Thai agencies involved in the crackdown.

According to the statement, the Department of Special Investigation played a key role in intelligence gathering and tracing financial links to criminal networks, while the Customs Department handled frontline detection and seizure at the port. The Pollution Control Department, meanwhile, provided technical analysis of hazardous materials and ensured compliance with the Basel Convention.

Suchart said the success of the operation was the result of joint efforts by all agencies involved, particularly the in-depth investigation by DSI, the proactive inspections by Customs, and the technical support of the Pollution Control Department, which together allowed the seizure to be carried out swiftly and effectively.

“I personally inspected the containers because I believe tackling transnational crime requires seriousness and leadership from senior officials. The government will never allow Thailand to become the world’s dumping ground for toxic waste,” he said.

WasteNet to deepen regional cooperation

UNODC also reaffirmed its continued support for Thailand through the WasteNet programme, which is aimed at improving information-sharing, strengthening cross-border coordination, and developing operational manuals for frontline officers.

The programme also supports Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model, with the goal of promoting more sustainable waste management.

Looking ahead, the Thai government plans to strengthen measures in three main areas: enhancing domestic capacity through better intelligence systems and port surveillance technology; expanding regional cooperation with countries of origin; and pushing for stricter laws and policies to improve the systematic prevention of illegal waste imports.

UNODC said it stood ready to support Thailand in expanding international cooperation to tackle increasingly complex environmental crime, while encouraging the country to play a bigger role in advancing sustainable waste management standards across Southeast Asia.

The latest development reflects Thailand’s increasingly clear policy direction of protecting the environment while strengthening law enforcement standards and promoting a transparent, sustainable circular economy as part of its long-term green growth strategy.