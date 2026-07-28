Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Japan’s Kumamoto region

A preliminary magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto prefecture on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday (July 28), cutting power to tens of thousands of homes, halting rail services and prompting tsunami and aftershock warnings.

Kyushu Electric Power reported that about 40,000 homes lost electricity following the earthquake, while JR Kyushu suspended services across the region, including high-speed bullet trains.

The Japanese government issued emergency earthquake warnings for Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Kagoshima, Fukuoka, Saga, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, all located on Kyushu.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also issued a tsunami warning for waves of up to one metre following the earthquake.