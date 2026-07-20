Two earthquakes leave at least six dead and 21 injured in central Peru

Two earthquakes struck a mountainous area of central Peru on Saturday night, leaving at least six people dead and 21 injured.

The tremors hit Chupaca province in the Junín region, about 300 kilometres east of Lima. Peru’s National Seismological Centre recorded magnitudes of 5.1 and 3.7, with the first earthquake occurring at a depth of 24km and the second at 18km.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had earlier estimated the first earthquake’s magnitude at 5.6.