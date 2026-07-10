Phayao earthquake felt across Dok Kham Tai, no damage reported

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck Dok Kham Tai district in Phayao province at a depth of one kilometre on Friday (July 10), with tremors felt in several areas. No injuries or damage were reported, and authorities urged residents not to panic.
The Geohazard Operations Centre under the Department of Mineral Resources, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, recorded the earthquake at 3.05pm in Sawang Arom subdistrict.
The department attributed the earthquake to movement along the Phayao Fault Group, which runs roughly north–south with a slight north-westerly orientation. The movement was classified as normal faulting.
Initial reports indicated that residents felt the tremors in Dok Kham Tai and Sawang Arom subdistricts in Dok Kham Tai district. No damage was reported.
Following the earthquake, Phayao Governor Ornapa Lohweera instructed the Phayao Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to coordinate with Dok Kham Tai district authorities, local administrative organisations and relevant agencies.
Officials were deployed to monitor the situation, assess possible effects in at-risk areas and maintain continuous surveillance to ensure public safety and reassure residents.
Field inspections found that several residents had felt brief tremors, but the shaking ended quickly. No injuries or damage to homes, government buildings, roads, bridges or public utilities were reported.
Disaster prevention officials continued to monitor information closely from geological agencies and other relevant authorities.
The provincial disaster prevention office urged residents not to panic. Should further tremors occur, people should remain calm, follow safety procedures and inspect their homes and other buildings for structural damage.
Any cracks or damage that could pose a safety risk should be reported immediately to community leaders, local administrative organisations or disaster prevention authorities.