Ancient gold ornaments unearthed at Don Yai Thong site in Phetchaburi

Excavations at Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Phetchaburi province have generated fresh excitement after archaeologists discovered more gold ornaments while relocating the first set of skeletons.

The ornaments were found in the same skeleton where an ancient seal ring bearing Brahmi script had previously been unearthed.

The latest discovery marks another significant development in Thai archaeology, drawing strong interest from archaeologists and history enthusiasts across the country.

Phanombut Chantarachot, director-general of the Fine Arts Department, said he had received a report from the 1st Regional Office of Fine Arts in Ratchaburi that on July 17, 2026, archaeologists discovered additional gold ornaments while moving the first group of skeletons — Skeletons 1 to 4 — from the excavation pit for scientific conservation and study at the Science Centre for Conservation in Pathum Thani province.

The new items were found inside Skeleton No 4 and included a spiral-style earring, a cylindrical gold earring, and several gold beads.

All of these were found in the same skeleton where the ancient seal ring with Brahmi inscription had earlier been discovered, causing considerable excitement in the archaeological community.