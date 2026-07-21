Digital Ministry fast-tracks blocking as illegal URLs surge into millions

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society issued a ministerial notification governing urgent applications for court orders to suspend the dissemination of, or remove, computer data from digital systems.
The measure has entered into force following instructions from Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob to step up the prevention and suppression of online crime.
The notification is issued under Section 20 of the Computer Crime Act of 2007 and its amendments. Its purpose is to make the legal mechanism for suspending and blocking illegal URLs faster and more responsive, according to Permanent Secretary for Digital Economy and Society Patchara Anuntasilpa. The notification was published in the Royal Gazette on July 17, 2026.
In urgent cases, an authorised official designated by the permanent secretary may submit a petition and supporting evidence directly to the court, seeking an order to suspend or block an illegal URL as quickly as possible. The official must then report the action to the minister without delay.
The ministry said the notification addresses delays under the previous screening process at a time when the volume of illegal URLs has risen from tens of thousands to millions.
Clear fast-track procedures and standard operating procedures, or SOPs, will be introduced to make the blocking process more efficient.
The ministry will also coordinate with overseas social media platforms and domestic internet service providers to remove or suspend clearly illegal content directly and without waiting for a court order where permitted under the applicable process.
The measures cover a wide range of online threats, including mule accounts, fraudulent investment promotions using deepfakes, e-cigarette advertising and scams conducted through SMS messages and applications.
Existing ministry procedures allow authorised officials, with the approval of the permanent secretary or a designated deputy, to order service providers or social media platforms to suspend or remove certain illegal computer data under Section 14 of the Computer Crime Act.
From October 1, 2025, to July 13, 2026, the ministry worked with relevant agencies and platform providers to suspend or block 883,012 illegal URLs.
Online gambling accounted for the largest share, with more than 600,000 URLs blocked under court orders.
Earlier government figures showed that 787,899 illegal pages, social media accounts and website URLs had been blocked or removed by the end of May, including 732,521 under court orders and 55,378 through coordination with platforms.
The ministry expects the new notification to strengthen the legal and operational mechanisms used against illegal URLs, allowing authorities to respond to online threats within hours rather than days.
It said faster intervention would help prevent people from falling victim to scammers, strengthen confidence in Thailand’s digital economy and create a safer environment for individuals and businesses conducting transactions online.