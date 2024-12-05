Thailand’s DES Ministry blocks over 178,000 illegal URLs in 14 months

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has successfully blocked access to more than 178,000 URLs of illegal websites and social media pages over the past 14 months.

DES Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said on Thursday that his ministry’s priority is to combat online crime and to do that it is collaborating with internet service providers to block URLs and social media pages linked to illegal activities.

Between October 2023 and November this year, a total of 178,609 URLs were blocked, averaging 12,757 URLs per month.

This marks an 8.6-fold increase compared to the previous year (October 2022 to September 2023), during which only 17,670 URLs were blocked.