Thai court wipes out 380,000 URLs in sexual harassment crackdown

The Criminal Court has ordered the removal or suspension of more than 380,000 illegal URLs in just the first three months of 2026, already surpassing the total recorded for the whole of 2024.

Court performance data as of April 8 show that 119,325 URLs were ordered removed in 2024, rising to 631,234 in 2025.

From January to early April 2026, the figure had already reached 380,863 URLs, exceeding the full-year total for 2024 and pointing to a continuing upward trend.