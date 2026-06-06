Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller





Thailand’s women’s volleyball team suffered a painful five-set defeat to Belgium in their third match of the opening week of the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, despite taking a two-set lead in Nanjing, China.

The match took place on June 6, with Thailand, ranked 18th in the world, facing Belgium, ranked 15th. Both teams had entered the contest still looking for their first win of the tournament after losing their opening two matches.

Before the match, Thailand had one point and sat 16th in the standings, while Belgium also had one point and were placed 17th.

Thailand, coached by Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, started with: