Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

SATURDAY, JUNE 06, 2026
Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

Thailand lost 2-3 to Belgium in their third VNL 2026 match despite taking the first two sets, with Pimpichaya Kokram scoring 37 points

Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team suffered a painful five-set defeat to Belgium in their third match of the opening week of the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, despite taking a two-set lead in Nanjing, China.

The match took place on June 6, with Thailand, ranked 18th in the world, facing Belgium, ranked 15th. Both teams had entered the contest still looking for their first win of the tournament after losing their opening two matches.

Before the match, Thailand had one point and sat 16th in the standings, while Belgium also had one point and were placed 17th.

Thailand, coached by Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, started with:

  • Pornpun Guedpard, captain
  • Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
  • Warisara Seetaloed
  • Sasipapron Janthawisut
  • Thatdao Nuekjang
  • Pimpichaya Kokram
  • Piyanut Pannoy, libero

Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

Thailand began strongly, winning the first two sets 25-20 and 25-22, but Belgium responded by taking the next two sets 25-23 and 25-22 to force a decisive fifth set.

Belgium then edged the final set 16-14, sealing a 3-2 victory.

Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

The final score was:

  • Thailand 25-20 Belgium
  • Thailand 25-22 Belgium
  • Thailand 23-25 Belgium
  • Thailand 22-25 Belgium
  • Thailand 14-16 Belgium

Pimpichaya Kokram was Thailand’s top scorer with 37 points.

Thailand will play their final match of the opening week against the Czech Republic on June 7 at 10.30am Thailand time.

Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller Thailand fall to Belgium in five-set VNL thriller

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