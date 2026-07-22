Police Commission votes 12-0 for Pol Gen Samran Nuanma as Thailand’s 16th police chief

The Police Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Pol Gen Samran Nuanma as Thailand’s 16th National Police Chief after a nearly three-hour meeting to consider the top police post.

On July 22, 2026, at Royal Thai Police headquarters, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as chairman of the Police Commission, chaired the 7th Police Commission meeting of 2026.

The meeting considered the selection of the next National Police Chief to succeed Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, who is due to retire on September 30, 2026.

Under the Police Act B.E. 2565 (2022) and Police Commission regulations, the appointment of a new police chief must be completed by July 30 in a year when the serving chief retires.

The four candidates were:

Pol Gen Niran Lueamsri, Deputy National Police Chief, first in seniority Pol Gen Thatchai Pitanilapabutr, Deputy National Police Chief, second in seniority Pol Gen Samran Nuanma, Deputy National Police Chief, third in seniority Pol Gen Itthipol Acharayapradit, National Police Inspector-General, fourth in seniority

The Police Commission voted unanimously, with 12 votes, to select Pol Gen Samran Nuanma, Deputy National Police Chief, as Thailand’s 16th National Police Chief.