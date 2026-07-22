Police crack down on 4,576 World Cup betting sites, arrest 617 bookmakers

Pol General Thana Chuwong, Deputy National Police Chief and director of the Royal Thai Police’s Information Technology Crime Suppression Centre, said on Wednesday that online crime cases in July 2026 showed that fraud involving the purchase of goods and services remained the largest category and caused the highest value of damage.

He added that cases involving fraud through impersonation continued to cause high levels of damage, showing that the problem remains and is still concentrated in familiar patterns.

Police found that bank transfers were the top channel used in both the number of cases and value of damage, accounting for 65.4% of the total.

Thana said this confirmed that criminals continue to rely on mule accounts within the commercial banking system as a main tool for laundering money and moving assets. He said authorities must continue and intensify efforts to crack down on mule-account networks across the system.

He thanked and praised Provincial Police Region 2 for investigating and arresting suspects who allegedly facilitated the opening of bank accounts for Chinese suspects. Those accounts were later used as mule accounts by call-centre scam networks.

Thana said the operation was an effort to uproot mule-account networks linking foreign brokers and financial institution staff, which had caused severe damage to the public and the Thai economy.

He said the court ruling in this case would serve as an important example and legal benchmark for suppressing technology crime and money laundering in Thailand.