Cyber police arrest 12 in THB10bn online gambling and money-laundering crackdown

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau launched Operation All Game End Game as part of a wider crackdown on illegal betting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Police said the investigation focused on the All Game 248 network, which allegedly accepted bets on World Cup matches and operated through a complex structure in which members were assigned separate responsibilities for collecting, transferring and concealing money.
Investigators said the platform had several thousand members, including school pupils, university students and members of the general public.
The website was believed to have been operating for about 18 months. Financial records examined during the latest three-month period allegedly showed turnover exceeding 900 million baht a month, equivalent to more than 10 billion baht a year.
Police identified more than 20 bank accounts directly linked to suspects and more than 200 additional accounts allegedly used within the laundering network.
Individual accounts recorded monthly inflows and outflows ranging from 10 million to 100 million baht, according to investigators.
Police said the network divided its financial system into several layers.
Some accounts allegedly received money from customers, while others were used to hold funds temporarily before they were transferred to accounts controlled by the ultimate beneficiaries.
Investigators also found evidence of an unauthorised payment-gateway network that allegedly routed transactions through corporate mule accounts to make the financial trail more difficult to trace.
Foreign nationals were reportedly involved in holding some of the accounts, while regional administrators were assigned to oversee different parts of the operation.
Among those implicated was a man identified only by the initial S, described by police as a former secretary to the president of a provincial administrative organisation.
He had previously been linked in news reports to an alleged online investment-fraud operation, according to the police account.
Investigators allege that he converted cash into cryptocurrency before transferring it between digital wallets and onwards to the network’s beneficiaries.
Police believe the value of money converted through this process may have been at least 500 million baht a month. The allegation has not yet been tested in court.
After gathering evidence, investigators obtained Criminal Court warrants for 15 suspects and secured warrants to search five locations.
Officers then conducted simultaneous raids at:
The searches were carried out by officers from Cyber Crime Investigation Divisions 2 and 4.
Police said the raids resulted in the seizure or freezing of assets worth more than 13 million baht.
The property included approximately 3 million baht in cash, 20 bank passbooks and several electronic devices.
Officers also froze more than 10 million baht held in bank accounts linked to the investigation.
The seized electronic equipment and financial records will be examined as police attempt to identify additional money trails and individuals connected to the network.
Police arrested 12 people under court warrants.
The group included the former local political aide accused of converting cash into cryptocurrency, three suspects allegedly responsible for withdrawing and delivering cash, and several others accused of supplying personal or corporate mule accounts.
One of the suspects was identified as a Myanmar national allegedly responsible for providing an account used to hold money.
The remaining suspects were accused of opening or controlling accounts used to receive, store or transfer funds on behalf of the organisation.
The suspects face allegations of jointly organising or promoting unauthorised gambling through electronic media.
They are also accused of conspiring to commit money laundering and jointly laundering the proceeds of crime.
Police transferred the suspects and seized evidence to investigators for further legal proceedings. All defendants are presumed innocent unless convicted by a court.
Three suspects covered by the 15 arrest warrants had not been reported in custody at the time of the announcement.
Cyber police said they were continuing to trace the flow of funds and identify the people who ultimately benefited from the alleged operation.
Investigators are also seeking other suspected members who remain at large.
Police plan to coordinate with the Anti-Money Laundering Office to pursue the seizure and freezing of additional assets believed to have been acquired through illegal activity.
The operation was announced by senior officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, led by commissioner Pol Lt Gen Surapol Prembut, alongside commanders responsible for the investigation and regional cybercrime units.