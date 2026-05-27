Laos hands over 106 Thais linked to scam-gang crackdown

Equipment allegedly used in the offences was found at the TF-LVE Lao Government Lottery Company in Honghuangxay village and at Dao Nin residence in Sanxay village.

Authorities detained 106 people, including 51 women, and seized evidence for further investigation. Items confiscated included:

164 desktop computers

149 laptops

119 mobile phones

21 computers

3 printers

Thais say they were recruited through Facebook

The Thai nationals told authorities they had seen job advertisements on Facebook or had been persuaded by acquaintances to apply for work at a company in Paksan district.

The jobs were advertised as administrative roles, customer-chat response positions, video editing, advertising and customer-service work.

Some said they had been told the jobs involved responding to customers applying for online gambling services, including slot games, baccarat, football betting and lottery-related services.

They travelled from Thailand to Laos using passports and were offered starting salaries of about 5 million kip, or around 35,000 baht per month. They were told they would receive higher pay after passing a three-month probation period.

Lottery firm allegedly used as gambling front

Lao police said TF-LVE Lao Government Lottery Company had been legally authorised to operate.

However, investigators said the company’s lottery service was still being developed and had not yet been fully completed. Authorities alleged that the lottery business was being used as a front for illegal online gambling services.

The alleged services included slot games, baccarat, football betting and lottery-related gambling involving Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, China, Malaysia and other countries.

Bolikhamxay provincial police said the Thai nationals had entered Laos as tourists but allegedly worked for the company’s illegal online gambling operation.

Thai officials begin victim screening

Pol Col Jatuporn Newamat, superintendent of Bueng Kan immigration police, said Thai authorities would interview and screen all 106 returnees under the National Referral Mechanism.

The NRM is used to identify and protect possible victims of human trafficking or forced labour.

Jatuporn said those found to be victims would be sent back to their home provinces, while those found to have willingly joined the scam operation would face legal action.

Some returnees linked to previous cases

Initial checks found that the 106 Thais came from several provinces across the country.

Authorities said nine had previously been arrested in similar cases. Any returnees who test positive for drugs will also face legal proceedings.

Officials also found one person allegedly linked to mule-account offences with more than 70 outstanding cases. That individual will be transferred to the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau for further action.

Another 11 people suspected of being linked to mule accounts will undergo further detailed questioning and screening.