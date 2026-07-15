Death toll from Lat Phrao restaurant and pub fire rises to 32

All 32 victims identified

Forensic authorities said the identification process for all 32 victims had been completed by Wednesday morning.

As of 8am, the families of 28 victims had contacted authorities to receive their relatives’ remains, while officials were working to complete the remaining handovers.

The completion of the identification process allows families to proceed with funeral and religious arrangements and is also required for some applications for financial assistance.

District office accepts assistance claims

The Chatuchak District Office has moved an assistance point from Phahon Yothin MRT Station to the second floor of the district office for people injured in the fire and the families of those who died.

Applications must be submitted within 30 days of the incident. Once officials have checked the required documents, the district office will issue a disaster-victim certificate and arrange the payment of assistance available under Bangkok Metropolitan Administration regulations.

Bereaved families have been asked to provide the identification card of the deceased person’s spouse or legal heir, a death certificate and a police report relating to the fire.

Those injured should prepare their identification card, medical certificate, medical expenses documentation and a police report confirming that their injuries resulted from the incident.

Further information is available from the Administrative Department of the Chatuchak District Office on 0 2513 9713.