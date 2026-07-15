Death toll from Lat Phrao restaurant and pub fire rises to 32

The death toll from the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district rose to 32 on Wednesday after two more people died from their injuries.
The fire broke out close to midnight on Sunday, July 12, at the popular restaurant and live-music venue near Lat Phrao Soi 1. More than 70 people were injured in the blaze, one of Thailand’s deadliest entertainment-venue fires in recent years.
The Police Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine said five people who had initially been classified as critically injured had died since the fire. The identities of all 32 victims have now been confirmed.
The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre said 30 people remained under treatment at hospitals across Bangkok, including 15 patients in intensive care.
A further 44 people had been discharged from hospital, according to the latest available medical update.
Medical teams are continuing to monitor the most seriously injured patients closely, while the Chatuchak District Office is coordinating with hospitals and other agencies to support affected families.
Forensic authorities said the identification process for all 32 victims had been completed by Wednesday morning.
As of 8am, the families of 28 victims had contacted authorities to receive their relatives’ remains, while officials were working to complete the remaining handovers.
The completion of the identification process allows families to proceed with funeral and religious arrangements and is also required for some applications for financial assistance.
District office accepts assistance claims
The Chatuchak District Office has moved an assistance point from Phahon Yothin MRT Station to the second floor of the district office for people injured in the fire and the families of those who died.
Applications must be submitted within 30 days of the incident. Once officials have checked the required documents, the district office will issue a disaster-victim certificate and arrange the payment of assistance available under Bangkok Metropolitan Administration regulations.
Bereaved families have been asked to provide the identification card of the deceased person’s spouse or legal heir, a death certificate and a police report relating to the fire.
Those injured should prepare their identification card, medical certificate, medical expenses documentation and a police report confirming that their injuries resulted from the incident.
Further information is available from the Administrative Department of the Chatuchak District Office on 0 2513 9713.