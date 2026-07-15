Trump orders Hormuz blockade, drops 20% fee plan for Gulf investment deals

The Middle East has entered another highly fragile moment after US President Donald Trump escalated military measures by ordering a full-scale blockade of Iranian ports.

However, Trump surprised global markets by announcing the cancellation of his plan to impose a 20% security protection fee on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, barely 24 hours after first unveiling the proposal.

Instead, he said the United States would pursue “massive” trade and investment negotiations with Arab states, amid criticism that the reversal was an attempt to retreat from a policy that had drawn strong opposition both at home and abroad.

Trump’s decision to step back from the 20% fee came after he claimed to have spoken with several “kings and rulers” in the Arab region, who offered what he described as a more attractive alternative.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he would replace the proposed fee with large-scale trade and investment deals that Gulf countries would bring to the United States.