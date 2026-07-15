The AI That Can Imagine the Physical World

Most people's mental model of AI is shaped by ChatGPT. You type something, it responds. The AI lives in the world of language — reading, writing, summarising, and answering.



A different kind of AI is now drawing serious investment, and it works on a completely different principle. It does not process language. It simulates physical reality.

What a World Model Actually Is

A world model is an AI system that builds an internal representation of how the physical world behaves. It learns — from enormous quantities of video, sensor data, and real-world observation — what happens when objects move, collide, fall, or interact. It develops an intuition for physics.

The practical implication: a world model can simulate "what happens next" in a physical environment without having to run the experiment in the real world.

For example, Odyssey, a startup founded by engineers who previously built autonomous vehicles, recently raised $310 million to develop this technology. Their approach involves capturing real-world environments at the detail level of satellite imagery — think Google Earth applied to physical spaces — and using that data to build simulations that behave with genuine physical accuracy.

Amazon, AMD Ventures, and GV are among the investors backing the company at a $1.45 billion valuation. When investors of that profile concentrate capital on a single concept, it signals something more than a product bet.

