Cabinet approves Thailand’s first deportation regulation to tighten action against foreign offenders

The Cabinet has approved Thailand’s first draft regulation on deportation, strengthening criteria for action against foreign nationals and setting out six types of offences that could result in immediate removal from the kingdom.

Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the move followed a Cabinet resolution on June 16, 2026, instructing relevant agencies to review and amend laws, regulations and rules related to immigration.

The aim is to make the process of deporting foreign nationals who commit offences or enter the kingdom unlawfully faster and more efficient.

Rachada said there had previously been no formal administrative regulation specifically governing deportation, despite the need for close coordination among state agencies.

It was therefore necessary to establish official procedures for deportation so that state administration in this area can be carried out quickly and effectively in the national interest.