Cabinet approves Thailand’s first deportation regulation to tighten action against foreign offenders

The Cabinet has approved Thailand’s first draft regulation on deportation, strengthening criteria for action against foreign nationals and setting out six types of offences that could result in immediate removal from the kingdom.
Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the move followed a Cabinet resolution on June 16, 2026, instructing relevant agencies to review and amend laws, regulations and rules related to immigration.
The aim is to make the process of deporting foreign nationals who commit offences or enter the kingdom unlawfully faster and more efficient.
Rachada said there had previously been no formal administrative regulation specifically governing deportation, despite the need for close coordination among state agencies.
It was therefore necessary to establish official procedures for deportation so that state administration in this area can be carried out quickly and effectively in the national interest.
At its meeting on July 14, 2026, the Cabinet approved the draft Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation, as proposed by Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt.
The draft regulation defines six categories of offences committed by foreign nationals that may lead to deportation where necessary for public order and good morals.
The six offences are:
Rachada said the draft regulation also requires relevant government agencies to take specific action.
The director-general of the Department of Corrections must notify the Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry, or a person assigned by the permanent secretary, of the name, nationality, case file, evidence or related information of a foreign national before that person is released from prison, within the prescribed timeframe.
The Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry, or the assigned official, must then report the case to the Interior Minister for consideration of issuing a deportation order without delay.
The Interior Ministry will be responsible for returning the person subject to a deportation order to the country of which that person is a national.
If the person has no definite nationality, they will be deported to the country where they stated they last resided before entering the kingdom.
In cases where another country, of which the deportee is not a national, or an international organisation requests to receive the person through diplomatic channels, the request must be submitted diplomatically.
The requesting party must state its intention to take responsibility for all expenses incurred in caring for the person before deportation, as well as the cost of deportation. The person subject to the deportation order must also give written consent.