Decision to deport Uyghurs made by three ministers: Phumtham

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday revealed that Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa and he were behind the government’s decision to repatriate 40 Uyghurs to China.

“We made this decision after China confirmed in writing that the repatriated individuals would not face charges or torture in China,” Phumtham, also a Deputy Prime Minister, said.

He added that the government had contacted the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to take these Uyghurs but received no confirmation. For its part, Turkey had replied that they would only accept children, women and elderly Uyghurs.

“Thailand had only two choices: Send them back to the country of origin, or to a third country that is willing to accept them. We waited 11 years and no countries offered to take them in,” he said.