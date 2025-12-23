EC holds meeting on election preparations, briefs media on February 8 poll plans

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2025

Thailand’s Election Commission says it is ready for the February 8 poll, outlining candidate registration dates and venues in Bangkok for constituency and party-list races.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday held a meeting at its headquarters to review election preparations and briefed the media on its detailed plans for organising the February 8 election.

EC chairman Narong Klanwarin chaired the meeting with six other commissioners, EC Office secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee and senior officials.

The six other EC commissioners are:

  • Anan Suwannarat
  • Narong Rakroi
  • Sitthichai Sawatmanee
  • Lertviroj Kowattana
  • Thititchet Nuchanart
  • Chaisit Trachoetham

Narong told the meeting that the EC had been preparing for the February 8 election for almost a month and said he was confident it was fully ready to run the poll.

He also thanked the media for working with the EC to publicise the election timetable and inform voters of their rights and duties.

Narong said candidate registration for constituency seats will take place from December 27 to 31.

In Bangkok, political parties must register constituency candidates at the Thai–Japanese Youth Centre Stadium in Din Daeng.

He said registration for party-list candidates will be held from December 28 to 31 at the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel.

During the meeting, media representatives were also briefed on how the EC will announce election results and key information to the public.
 

