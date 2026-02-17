Tour Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok: 4th city to host exclusive pop-up

Monogram history

At the heart of Louis Vuitton’s latest project lies its iconic "Monogram" pattern, a design that has been intricately woven into the brand’s identity for over a century.

Created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton, the Monogram pattern was crafted to pay tribute to his father, Louis Vuitton, the founder of the renowned maison. What began as a simple emblem to reflect the brand’s identity has, over time, evolved into a symbol of craftsmanship and artistry, recognized around the globe.

For 130 years, the Monogram has accompanied the world of fashion, becoming synonymous with luxury and elegance.

To mark this significant milestone, Louis Vuitton has chosen to celebrate the enduring legacy of this iconic design by introducing the concept of the Louis Vuitton Hotel—a tribute to the brand’s deep-rooted connection to travel and its continuing influence on the world of fashion.

A journey with five iconic bags

The Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok occupies all four floors of the historic "Baan Trok Tua Ngork" building, with each level dedicated to telling the story of five iconic Monogram bags: Keepall, Speedy, Alma, Neverfull, and Noé.

Each room offers a deep dive into the history of these bags, shedding light on the enduring cultural significance of Louis Vuitton.

On the first floor, visitors are greeted by the reception area, where Louis Vuitton flags adorn the façade. The space also features a display of mannequins and a travel trunk, symbolising the humble beginnings of the brand.

Floor 2, accessible by lift (though wait times may vary), showcases the Keepall Lobby, Conciergerie, and the Speedy P9 Safe Room.

The Keepall, first introduced in 1930, revolutionised travel with its foldable design and durable Monogram canvas. Meanwhile, the Speedy P9 Safe Room delves into the creative process behind the modern Speedy bag, reimagined by Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s creative director for men.

The floor also features the Conciergerie, where visitors can personalise their Louis Vuitton items with hot stamping, exclusive to the Louis Vuitton Hotel.

The third floor is dedicated to relaxation, with the Neverfull Gym and the Noé Bar. The Neverfull Gym honours the iconic Neverfull bag, known for its vast capacity and durability since its 2007 debut. Visitors can witness the bag's strength, capable of holding up to 100kg, as demonstrated through tests with dumbbells.

The Noé Bar, named after the 1932 Noé bag, tells the story of the bag designed to carry five bottles of champagne and now serves as a stylish bar area.

The fourth floor features the Speedy Room 1930 and Alma Terrace. The Speedy Room immerses visitors in the history of the Speedy bag, with a vintage phone in the centre of the room that allows guests to dial "1930" to hear the bag’s story.

Alma Terrace, named after Paris’ Place de l'Alma, is the perfect finale to this immersive journey, capturing the elegance of Parisian style.

The Louis Vuitton Hotel Bangkok is located at 306 Santiphap Road, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, Bangkok (Baan Trok Tua Ngork) and is open from February 11 to March 15, 2026. The venue operates from 11am to 8pm, Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 9pm, Friday to Sunday.