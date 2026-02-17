Who is 'Spectre C'? Why 'Srisuwan Janya' petitions EC to dissolve People's Party

According to the latest shareholder list from April 30, 2028, Nantaporn Asirapojjanakul now holds 74.65% of the shares, a transfer from Sarayut Jailak, who held an equal stake. Other shareholders include Supachai Siangchan, with 6.99%, and Nitipat Taemphairojana, who holds 4.80%. Nitipat has been involved in numerous businesses linked to the orange political group and was a former treasurer for the Future Forward Party and an advisor to Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the former party leader.

Calls for dissolution

On February 17, 2026, at the EC office, Srisuwan Janya submitted a letter to the EC and the Registrar of Political Parties, requesting the dissolution of the People's Party. This was in response to allegations made by Tisana Choonhavan, a former Bangkok MP from the People's Party, who revealed internal information about the party’s involvement in information operations (IO), allegedly carried out through the company Spectre C Ltd.

Srisuwan stated that the issue has drawn significant public criticism, with media outlets investigating the origins of the company, which is based in the same office as the People’s Party. This raised suspicions about whether party members or officials were involved with the company or whether the company might be engaging in IO activities for the party. Throughout the period, there was an observable pattern of party members, executives, and candidates appearing on television or other media platforms, with the People’s Party seeming to receive disproportionately large voting support, which raised questions about potential election manipulation.

An incident involving a Bang Na-based media outlet claiming voting irregularities, which led to the cancellation of certain votes, was cited as evidence supporting these concerns. Under the Constitution, it is explicitly prohibited for political parties or candidates to own shares in media companies or newspapers. If the allegations linking the party to Spectre C Ltd are substantiated, it would indicate a significant breach of the law. After the revelations, the People's Party spokesperson confirmed the existence of Spectre C Ltd, but there was an attempt by Sarayut Jailak, a person with a serious ethics violation record, to claim representation of the company, despite having no formal involvement with the party or the company.

Srisuwan argued that this could potentially violate Section 20 of the Political Party Act. If investigations by the Election Commission confirm that Spectre C engaged in IO activities or disseminated false information, it could violate Section 73, Subsection 5 of the Election Law, which could lead to the dissolution of the party under Section 92 of the Political Party Act.

Additionally, Srisuwan raised concerns about the People's Party's practice of collecting sensitive personal data, such as laser ID numbers from national ID cards, through their membership forms. This, he argued, could potentially violate Section 32 and Section 25 of the Constitution, which prohibits the unauthorized collection and use of personal information for private gain.

He also cited relevant laws, such as the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), and emphasized that the Registrar of Political Parties must conduct a thorough investigation. He expressed concern that such personal data could be used for unethical practices, such as creating "ghost voter" lists.

When questioned about the People’s Party's claims that it had followed legal procedures and only used the data for identity verification, Srisuwan acknowledged their explanation but stressed that the Constitution clearly prohibits the collection and use of personal data without consent. He maintained that the Election Commission has the authority to decide whether the party’s actions violate the law, and if they do, Section 92 of the Political Party Act should be invoked to dissolve the party.

Srisuwan further questioned the role of Pannika Wanich who defended the separation of the media operations from the political activities. He expressed doubts about her involvement in both the company and the party, asking what her role was within Spectre C and whether it had any significant ties to the party’s activities. Srisuwan also noted that no representatives from Spectre C had publicly clarified their actions, despite media reports on the matter. He pointed out that both Parit, a party spokesperson, and Pannika had been seen accompanying media representatives to the company’s premises, raising further questions about their involvement.

In conclusion, Srisuwan called for a more thorough investigation by the Election Commission and the Registrar of Political Parties to ensure accountability and to determine whether the actions of the People’s Party and Spectre C violate the law.