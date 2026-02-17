AMLO requests seizure of 13 billion baht from fraud networks involving human trafficking

The Anti-Money Laundering Office has submitted a request to prosecutors to seize assets worth over 13 billion baht from major fraud networks, its spokesman said on Tuesday.
AMLO assistant secretary-general and spokesman Wittaya Neetitham said the networks include human trafficking, digital currency money laundering, stock trading scams, and more.
The fraud networks involve key individuals such as Yim Leak, Ben Smith, Chen Zhi, and Gok An. The cases have been linked to multiple illegal activities, with AMLO having identified and traced assets connected to these crimes.
1. Yim Leak and Ben Smith's Fraud Scheme
AMLO’s investigation revealed that Yim Leak and his associates, including his wife Virinya Yimjai, along with Ben Smith and his wife, were involved in a fraudulent scheme that deceived victims. The networks used fraudulent activities to siphon funds. AMLO has now submitted a request to seize assets worth approximately 12.12 billion baht, including land, apartments, cars, yachts, and bank deposits.
2. Chen Zhi and Online Fraud Networks
Chen Zhi, the founder and CEO of Prince Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Cambodia, is linked to online scam networks involving human trafficking and digital currency money laundering. The total assets under investigation amount to approximately 345 million baht, including land, cash, brand-name goods, and jewelry.
3. Gok An's Transnational Crime Involvement
The AMLO is investigating Gok An’s involvement in transnational criminal organizations and money laundering. The assets involved in this case are valued at approximately 560 million baht, including land and bank deposits.
4. U Aungkur Santi Raksayothin’s Stock Trading Scam
This case involves a group of scammers who lured people to invest in stock trading through Line groups. AMLO has requested the seizure of assets worth around 46 million baht, including cash and bank deposits.
For victims of the fraud, AMLO will collect evidence and submit requests to prosecutors to return the seized assets or provide financial compensation as restitution.