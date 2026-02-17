AMLO requests seizure of 13 billion baht from fraud networks involving human trafficking

Thailand's Anti-Money Laundering Office Seeks to Seize Assets in Major Fraud Networks

The Anti-Money Laundering Office has submitted a request to prosecutors to seize assets worth over 13 billion baht from major fraud networks, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

AMLO assistant secretary-general and spokesman Wittaya Neetitham said the networks include human trafficking, digital currency money laundering, stock trading scams, and more.

The Scams Involved in the Seizures

The fraud networks involve key individuals such as Yim Leak, Ben Smith, Chen Zhi, and Gok An. The cases have been linked to multiple illegal activities, with AMLO having identified and traced assets connected to these crimes.