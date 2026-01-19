People’s Party’s Wiroj says ‘IO’ networks are spreading fake news, vows legal action

On controversies involving the party’s candidates—after one People’s Party candidate was arrested and prosecuted, with reports suggesting further cases may follow—Wiroj said the party’s screening process has relied on criminal background checks and credit bureau checks. Candidates were selected only if they had no outstanding arrest warrants and had never been convicted under final judgments in serious criminal cases.

He said the legal action or arrest warrants involving People’s Party candidates occurred after the candidate registration process had already closed, and that those arrested had no prior convictions or court rulings against them.

While some of the candidates now facing legal action had previously been the subject of complaints, Wiroj said the party did not ignore tips or allegations. The party has a review mechanism through its adjudication and disciplinary committees to investigate for evidence or invite the accused to provide explanations. If no concrete evidence emerges, or the person can provide a reasonable explanation, he said the party cannot rely solely on allegations or tips to judge a candidate in advance.

Wiroj said the People’s Party aims to be a mass-based party that is open and encourages broad public participation, which can create vulnerabilities in who joins and works with the party. He said the party has tried to make screening and selection as rigorous as possible, but acknowledged that openness can come with shortcomings. He said good governance requires taking proportionate public responsibility.

“The People’s Party has never claimed it will never make mistakes,” Wiroj said. “But we insist that when wrongdoing occurs, we will not protect it, and we will not apply double standards. That is the difference between the politics people want to see and the old-style politics people no longer want.”

He said cracking down on grey capital, money laundering and corruption must be real, and must apply to everyone—including one’s own side. Even if it costs popularity or political advantage, he said, it must be accepted. “When we receive power from the people, no one will have privileges above the law—not even members of the People’s Party,” he said.