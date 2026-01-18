null

People’s Party leads PM and MP voting trends in Chiang Mai: Nida poll

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18, 2026

Nida Poll finds the People’s Party ahead among Chiang Mai voters, with Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut the top PM choice, while Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai trail and a notable share remains undecided.

  • According to a Nida poll in Chiang Mai, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party is the leading choice for prime minister with 31.40% support.
  • The People’s Party is also the top choice for both constituency and party-list MP votes, favored by 37.39% of respondents in both categories.
  • The Pheu Thai Party consistently ranked second in preferences for prime minister (19.40%), constituency MPs (31.68%), and party-list MPs (30.08%).

Nida Poll Centre at the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) has released survey results on “the 2026 election among Chiang Mai residents.”

The poll was conducted between 9–14 January 2026, among 1,067 respondents aged 18 and over who are eligible voters in Chiang Mai, across different levels of education, occupations and income.

The survey used probability sampling from Nida Poll’s Master Sample database, with multi-stage sampling.

Data were collected through telephone interviews, with a margin of error not exceeding 0.05 at a 95.0% confidence level.

Preferred prime minister (as of today)

  • 31.40%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party)
  • 19.40%: Yodchanan Wongsawat (Pheu Thai Party)
  • 15.65%: Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
  • 12.09%: Still cannot find a suitable candidate
  • 4.12%: Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party)
  • 3.66%: Gen Rangsi Kitiyansap (Economic Party)
  • 3.19%: Chulaphan Amornwiwat (Pheu Thai Party)
  • 2.53%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party)
  • 1.78%: Sirikanya Tansakun (People’s Party)
  • 1.03%: Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat (Thai Kao Mai Party)
  • 5.15%: Others, including Suriya Juangroongruangkit (Pheu Thai Party), Prayut Chan-o-cha, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation Party), Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Seri Ruam Thai Party), Thamanat Prompow (Kla Tham Party), Veerayooth Kanchoochat (People’s Party), Kochaporn Werojn (Independent Party), Jatuporn Buruspat (New Opportunity Party), Warong Detkitvikrom (Thai Pakdee Party), Korn Chatikavanij (Democrat Party), Kannavee Suebsang (Phluwat Party), Sihasak Phuangketkeow (Bhumjaithai Party), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat Party), Krai Dabtham (Pheu Thai Party), Suphajee Suthumpun, and Vote No

Party preference for constituency MPs

  • 37.39%: People’s Party
  • 31.68%: Pheu Thai Party
  • 13.50%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 5.15%: Undecided
  • 4.03%: Democrat Party
  • 2.81%: Economic Party
  • 1.69%: Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 3.75%: Others, including Kla Tham Party, Thai Kao Mai Party, United Thai Nation Party, Seri Ruam Thai Party, New Opportunity Party, Independent Party, Thai Pakdee Party, Phluwat Party, and Vote No

Party preference for party-list MPs

  • 37.39%: People’s Party
  • 30.08%: Pheu Thai Party
  • 14.06%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 5.25%: Undecided
  • 3.85%: Democrat Party
  • 3.09%: Economic Party
  • 1.69%: Thai Sang Thai Party
  • 1.31%: United Thai Nation Party
  • 1.03%: Thai Kao Mai Party
  • 1.88%: Others, including Kla Tham Party, Seri Ruam Thai Party, Independent Party, New Opportunity Party, Thai Pakdee Party, Thai People’s Party (Puangchon Thai Party), Phluwat Party, Palang Pracharath Party, and Vote No, while 0.37% said they did not answer/were not interested
