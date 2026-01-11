BOT rebuts People’s Party, says THB160 billion cash spike not vote-buying

At around 5pm on Sunday (January 11), the Bank of Thailand (BOT) posted a clarification, saying the unusually high cash withdrawals in September 2025 resulted from public concern about an expanded crackdown on mule accounts, prompting people to withdraw cash to keep and spend instead of making transactions through online accounts.

The BOT said more merchants also shifted to accepting cash payments.

It said the situation was short-lived, and payments returned to normal from October.