Thanathorn: If Bhumjaithai Wins, People’s Party Will Be Opposition

On January 16, 2026, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit affirmed the party’s readiness to accept the results of the upcoming general election. If the Bhumjaithai Party emerges with the highest number of votes, the People’s Party is prepared to take on the role of the opposition. He made this declaration during a media briefing, stating that the party would respect the results and work constructively in the opposition.
Thanathorn firmly stated that if his party wins the election, it will immediately move to establish the government, underscoring their confidence in securing public support. He expressed optimism that this election would be a true reflection of the people’s will, as there would be no interference from the Senate, which in the past had blocked the formation of a government despite electoral victories.
The People's Party spiritual leader also highlighted the significance of the final phase of the election campaign, pointing out that it is common to see tactics aimed at creating fear or misinformation to sway voters. Thanathorn mentioned how such tactics have been used against his party in the past but stressed that when People's Party visits the public, they receive overwhelming support, with citizens offering food, drinks, and encouragement. However, these positive interactions are often underreported in the media.
Focusing on the key issue of the election, Thanathorn stated that it is ultimately up to the people to decide which party's vision for the country they want to support. The People’s Party has refined its campaign messaging, moving from a focus on the question "What is the country fighting against?" to a more concrete "What will a People’s government do?" The party has presented detailed plans, including their economic team, policy structure, and a clear roadmap for running the country.
When asked about the possibility of the Bhumjaithai Party securing the top spot, Thanathorn reiterated that the People’s Party would honour the results and perform its role in the opposition. He highlighted that the absence of Senate interference this time would ensure that the true desires of the people would be reflected, unlike previous elections when the Senate blocked democratic decisions.
Thanathorn further expressed that the People’s Party has been preparing for governance since 2023, following the previous election. Even though the party had been in the opposition, they began laying out plans for the future, assembling teams, and building a systematic structure for governance. With the upcoming election, the party is now fully ready to take the next step.
“The role of the People’s Party is to deliver the best government to the people. It’s no longer just about asking ‘Why change?’ or ‘Why not?’, but now we are focused on ‘How will we do it?’ and ‘Who will do it?’ Governance is not just about policies, it requires a structured team that is ready to act,” said Thanathorn.
The party has also been preparing policy proposals, with a focus on amending relevant laws, which have already been drafted. Among the key areas is the reform of energy policy, where the People’s Party has outlined a comprehensive plan from separating accounts to developing energy trading markets. Additionally, the party sees great potential in industries like medical equipment and chip manufacturing, which Thailand can develop further.
The People’s Party has engaged with both the private sector and government agencies, including major private companies in various industries. Positive responses have been received, as there is a shared understanding of the need to restructure the economy and adapt the existing systems for sustainable development and long-term growth.