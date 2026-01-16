Thanathorn: If Bhumjaithai Wins, People’s Party Will Be Opposition

On January 16, 2026, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit affirmed the party’s readiness to accept the results of the upcoming general election. If the Bhumjaithai Party emerges with the highest number of votes, the People’s Party is prepared to take on the role of the opposition. He made this declaration during a media briefing, stating that the party would respect the results and work constructively in the opposition.





Thanathorn firmly stated that if his party wins the election, it will immediately move to establish the government, underscoring their confidence in securing public support. He expressed optimism that this election would be a true reflection of the people’s will, as there would be no interference from the Senate, which in the past had blocked the formation of a government despite electoral victories.

The People's Party spiritual leader also highlighted the significance of the final phase of the election campaign, pointing out that it is common to see tactics aimed at creating fear or misinformation to sway voters. Thanathorn mentioned how such tactics have been used against his party in the past but stressed that when People's Party visits the public, they receive overwhelming support, with citizens offering food, drinks, and encouragement. However, these positive interactions are often underreported in the media.