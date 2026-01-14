Anutin says nothing wrong with election campaigns on nationalism

"Nationalism also means unity among Thais and not demeaning one another," Anutin added. "This is nationalism, and the Bhumjaithai Party supports this stance. Where is the harm in that?"

Praising the Government's Tough Stance on Cambodia

Anutin also mentioned that vendors in Phuket expressed their gratitude to the Bhumjaithai government for defending Thailand’s sovereignty in the face of aggression from Cambodia, despite Phuket’s distance from the Thai-Cambodian border.

The Party's Stance on Border Security

When asked whether Bhumjaithai would continue to close the Thai-Cambodian border if the party became the next government, Anutin confirmed, “Yes, we’ll have to do the best.”

Anutin also commented on the party's handling of border conflicts, saying that many Thais, particularly in Phuket, would not tolerate aggression from a neighboring country. “What they admire about this government is that it is determined and committed to preserving the sovereignty of the country,” he explained. “This ensures that every Thai citizen has confidence that the dignity, sovereignty, and land of the country will not be encroached upon or taken over by foreigners.”

Hopes for Phuket's Election Results

Despite Bhumjaithai’s failure to win any seats in the 2023 general election in Phuket, where all three seats went to the Move Forward Party (now the People’s Party), Anutin remained hopeful. “I hope for the best,” he said regarding the party’s chances in the upcoming Phuket elections.

Concerns Over Foreign Tourists and Traffic

Anutin also addressed concerns raised by Phuket residents during the election campaign, particularly regarding reckless driving by foreign tourists. Many locals urged Bhumjaithai to cancel the free visa policy if it formed the next government. However, Anutin stated that his government would focus on ensuring strict enforcement of traffic laws by the police instead of canceling the visa policy.

