PAT keeps port tariffs and service charges unchanged, watches Middle East fallout

A report from the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) highlighted the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran in the Middle East, which has created volatility in energy markets and international sea freight costs.

This could be linked to the management of international shipping routes.

PAT is closely monitoring developments and assessing any potential impact on Thailand’s maritime transport system.

However, PAT confirmed that services at all ports under its supervision are continuing as normal: Bangkok Port, Laem Chabang Port, Chiang Saen Port, Chiang Khong Port and Ranong Port.

It said clear port management systems and emergency contingency plans remain in place, allowing vessels to berth and depart and cargo to be handled continuously.

On monitoring, PAT said it has been coordinating closely with shipping lines, ship agents, terminal operators and relevant agencies, while using real-time vessel-tracking systems and ship schedules to assess movements on international routes.

If routes or sailing schedules are adjusted, PAT said it can manage berth allocation and port resources flexibly to prevent any impact on cargo transport.