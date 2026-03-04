ASW – TITLE Diverse Properties in Prime Locations, Complete with Long-Term Visa Supported by Thailand Longstay

This initiative connects real estate investment with visa services in a systematic manner, helping remove residency barriers while offering a diverse portfolio of properties in high-potential locations across Bangkok, its metropolitan area, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Phuket.

The projects stand out with modern design and comprehensive facilities, helping stimulate capital flow into the real estate sector and related industries, while also contributing to the overall growth of the Thai economy.

Mr. Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), revealed that ASW currently holds a diverse residential property portfolio across strategic locations nationwide, covering Bangkok, its metropolitan area, and key tourism destinations. The company also offers a range of ready-to-move-in projects that can immediately serve both residential buyers and investors.