ASW – TITLE Diverse Properties in Prime Locations, Complete with Long-Term Visa Supported by Thailand Longstay

This initiative connects real estate investment with visa services in a systematic manner, helping remove residency barriers while offering a diverse portfolio of properties in high-potential locations across Bangkok, its metropolitan area, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Phuket.
The projects stand out with modern design and comprehensive facilities, helping stimulate capital flow into the real estate sector and related industries, while also contributing to the overall growth of the Thai economy.
Mr. Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer of AssetWise Public Company Limited (ASW), revealed that ASW currently holds a diverse residential property portfolio across strategic locations nationwide, covering Bangkok, its metropolitan area, and key tourism destinations. The company also offers a range of ready-to-move-in projects that can immediately serve both residential buyers and investors.
Meanwhile, TITLE specializes in property development in tourism-driven destinations such as Phuket, a key hub for international investors.
“We believe that international buyers are not only looking for real estate but also seeking quality of life and long-term residential stability. However, one of the major pain points is the complexity of visa applications, which often require numerous documents and coordination with multiple agencies, resulting in longer investment decision timelines,” said Mr. Kromchet.
To address this challenge, the partnership introduces the Integrated Longstay Service Model under the concept “Buy a Condo, Get Visa Services,” supported by Thailand Longstay Management Company Limited. This initiative aims to facilitate long-term visa applications for foreign investors.
Foreign customers who invest in eligible projects valued at 3 million baht or more will receive comprehensive support for long-term residency arrangements. Interested customers may contact Thailand Longstay for further information at [email protected].
“Thailand has strong potential to become a regional hub for international residents, supported by well-developed infrastructure, reasonable living costs, and a unique cultural charm. Establishing a clear and systematic process for long-term residency will help build confidence among international investors and encourage capital inflows into real estate, tourism, and related service industries,” Mr. Kromchet added.
This collaboration marks another significant milestone for ASW and TITLE in expanding their international customer base and reinforcing their development philosophy—not only focusing on selling residential properties but also providing comprehensive long-term living solutions.
The companies plan to further develop projects tailored to foreign buyers, including locations close to lifestyle hubs, convenient transportation access, internationally standardized building management systems, and strong long-term rental potential to serve both end-users and investors.
ASW and TITLE currently offer a wide range of property portfolios across multiple strategic locations and price segments. Their condominium and housing projects range from 1.39 million to 100 million baht, enabling investors to diversify across different markets while maintaining strong design identity and comprehensive facilities—core DNA shared by both companies in developing properties that meet modern lifestyle and long-term investment needs.
Under this collaboration, foreign customers who purchase and transfer ownership of eligible projects from ASW and TITLE will receive the following long-term residency privileges:
1. Free Visa Application Fee
Visa application fee support worth 27,000 baht per application for the first year.
2. 20-Year Membership (Thailand Longstay – TLM)
Complimentary membership with Thailand Longstay for up to 20 years, ensuring continuous assistance and long-term support.
3. Fast Track Service
Special fast-track service at Suvarnabhumi Airport, available twice during the membership period (1 arrival and 1 departure).
4. Preferred Investment Privilege
Special investment conditions for participating projects, providing greater flexibility and long-term investment value.
5. Professional Concierge Service
Professional document preparation and coordination services by the Thailand Longstay team to ensure a transparent and legally compliant process.
6. 360° Property Agent Service
Comprehensive property management services by ASW and TITLE professionals, including buying and selling consultation, rental management, tenant management, and post-transfer property care—supporting both owner-occupiers and long-term investors.