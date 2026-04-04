Parnpree returns to foreign affairs as Sihasak brings back key ally

Former foreign minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara is set to return to Thailand’s foreign policy team after being appointed chairman of the advisers to Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, in a move likely to draw attention to the government’s foreign policy direction under the new administration.

The development comes after the Royal Gazette published the royal command appointing the Anutin Charnvirakul 2 Cabinet on March 31. The new Cabinet is scheduled to be sworn in on April 6 and is expected to deliver its policy statement to Parliament on April 9 and 10.

Attention has now turned to the Foreign Ministry, where Parnpree, who previously served as foreign minister under the government of Srettha Thavisin, is reported to be returning in a new advisory role alongside Sihasak, the current foreign minister in the Anutin government.