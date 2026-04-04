Fuel shock grounds Thai AirAsia routes as costs surge

Thailand’s aviation sector is starting to show clearer signs of strain from the worsening oil crisis, with Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X suspending selected routes during the 2026 summer schedule as surging fuel costs weigh more heavily on operations.

The move comes as energy tensions linked to the Middle East conflict continue to push up aviation costs globally.

Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends:

Suvarnabhumi–Narathiwat (FD4252/4253), April 21–October 24, 2026

Don Mueang–Xi’an (FD588/589), May 11–October 23, 2026

Hong Kong–Okinawa (FD518/519), May 7–October 24, 2026

Phuket–Chennai (FD192/193), April 13–October 24, 2026

Phuket–Kochi (FD196/197), April 17–October 23, 2026

FD197 suspended April 18–October 24, 2026

Thai AirAsia X temporarily suspends:

Don Mueang–Shanghai (XJ760/761), April 17–October 24, 2026

Don Mueang–Riyadh (XJ920/921), April 14–May 30, 2026

AirAsia’s official travel notice page confirms that flight suspensions and schedule changes are being implemented across parts of its network, and that affected guests are being notified by email and SMS, with options available for changes or credit accounts.