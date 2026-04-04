Fuel shock grounds Thai AirAsia routes as costs surge

Thailand’s aviation sector is starting to show clearer signs of strain from the worsening oil crisis, with Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X suspending selected routes during the 2026 summer schedule as surging fuel costs weigh more heavily on operations.
The move comes as energy tensions linked to the Middle East conflict continue to push up aviation costs globally.
Thai AirAsia temporarily suspends:
Thai AirAsia X temporarily suspends:
AirAsia’s official travel notice page confirms that flight suspensions and schedule changes are being implemented across parts of its network, and that affected guests are being notified by email and SMS, with options available for changes or credit accounts.
Jet A-1 prices have risen two to three times from before the Middle East conflict, moving from around US$80 per barrel to more than US$140 per barrel, and notes that fuel had previously accounted for about 30% of per-flight costs.