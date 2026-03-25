AEROTHAI cuts domestic air navigation fees by 30% for Songkran discounted flights, forecasts 1.8% rise in traffic

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) will cut air navigation service charges by 30% for selected domestic flights during Songkran, in line with the Transport Ministry’s policy to reduce travel costs and support tourism, the agency said.
Surachai Nuprom, executive vice president and acting president of AEROTHAI, said the company’s board meeting (No. 3/2026) on March 25, 2026 approved a 30% reduction in air navigation charges for 191 special flights that offer discounted fares (discounted ceiling-fare flights). The discount will apply to domestic flights operating between April 10-15, 2026.
He said the measure is intended to encourage airlines to add capacity for people travelling home and to stimulate the tourism economy during Songkran, one of Thailand’s busiest travel periods.
AEROTHAI said it is also implementing the Transport Ministry’s Songkran travel plan, which instructs agencies to ensure readiness, maintain service standards, uphold safety, and provide advance public information.
AEROTHAI estimates that during the 10-day Songkran travel period from April 10-19, 2026, Thailand will handle around 25,620 flights, or an average of 2,562 flights per day, representing an increase of 1.8% compared with the same period in 2025. Most flights are expected to be domestic and regional. The agency said it will continue to monitor the situation closely while the war persists.
Surachai said AEROTHAI has prepared measures to support air navigation services over Songkran, focusing on safe and efficient air traffic management and reducing delays. This includes implementing Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) in coordination with aviation agencies in Thailand and abroad, alongside ensuring equipment and systems are ready for continuous operations.
He said AEROTHAI will deploy sufficient numbers of air traffic controllers and engineers to provide 24-hour coverage, prepare contingency plans for facilities, systems and staffing, and coordinate closely with relevant agencies to provide timely information to users—ensuring AEROTHAI can support every flight with the highest safety standards.
AEROTHAI also urged passengers to allow extra travel time to airports and to closely follow updates from airlines and airports to ensure Songkran travel is smooth, safe and efficient.