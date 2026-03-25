AEROTHAI cuts domestic air navigation fees by 30% for Songkran discounted flights, forecasts 1.8% rise in traffic

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) will cut air navigation service charges by 30% for selected domestic flights during Songkran, in line with the Transport Ministry’s policy to reduce travel costs and support tourism, the agency said.

Surachai Nuprom, executive vice president and acting president of AEROTHAI, said the company’s board meeting (No. 3/2026) on March 25, 2026 approved a 30% reduction in air navigation charges for 191 special flights that offer discounted fares (discounted ceiling-fare flights). The discount will apply to domestic flights operating between April 10-15, 2026.

He said the measure is intended to encourage airlines to add capacity for people travelling home and to stimulate the tourism economy during Songkran, one of Thailand’s busiest travel periods.

AEROTHAI said it is also implementing the Transport Ministry’s Songkran travel plan, which instructs agencies to ensure readiness, maintain service standards, uphold safety, and provide advance public information.