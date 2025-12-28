AEROTHAI cuts air navigation fees 30% for airlines over New Year 2026

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) has stepped up preparations to support safe and smooth travel during the New Year 2026 holiday period, in line with the Transport Ministry’s campaign theme: “A festival of happiness nationwide, convenient and safe travel on Thailand’s transport network”.

As part of the measures, AEROTHAI will cut air navigation service charges by 30% for airlines operating extra flights and flights offering discounted fare caps, effective from Friday (December 26) to Monday (January 5, 2026).