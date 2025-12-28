AEROTHAI cuts air navigation fees 30% for airlines over New Year 2026

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) has stepped up preparations to support safe and smooth travel during the New Year 2026 holiday period, in line with the Transport Ministry’s campaign theme: “A festival of happiness nationwide, convenient and safe travel on Thailand’s transport network”.
As part of the measures, AEROTHAI will cut air navigation service charges by 30% for airlines operating extra flights and flights offering discounted fare caps, effective from Friday (December 26) to Monday (January 5, 2026).
Surachai Nuprom, Executive Vice President and Acting President of AEROTHAI, said the move follows the Transport Ministry’s policy, under which agencies are required to coordinate and integrate operations to ensure the highest level of safety for travellers across all modes of transport, road, water, rail and air.
He added that AEROTHAI’s fee reduction is intended to support tourism and help stimulate the economy.
For the New Year travel period from Friday (December 26) to Monday (January 5, 2026), flights are projected to total 30,420, or an average of 2,760 flights per day, up 3% from the same period in 2024.
AEROTHAI said it has put in place measures to handle the higher flight volume, with a focus on safe and efficient air traffic management and reducing delays.
The company has also adjusted staffing for air traffic controllers and engineers to ensure 24-hour operations, supporting extended airport operating hours, improving aviation information services, and strengthening readiness for emergencies.