Pinehurst Golf Club to Host Its First-Ever “PINEHURST Balloon Festival 2025”

Pathum Thani, Thailand — Pinehurst Golf Club has announced the launch of its very first balloon festival, “PINEHURST Balloon Festival 2025,” inviting the public to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holidays in a joyful and vibrant atmosphere surrounded by lush green fairways. The festival will be held over five consecutive days from 24–28 December 2025, from 4.00 PM to 9.00 PM, at the Putting Practice Area (next to the starter) of Pinehurst Golf Club.

The event will showcase an impressive display of more than 10 giant balloons in a wide variety of designs, ranging from cute cartoon-style characters and colorful fantasy balloons to spectacular large-scale balloons reaching nearly 10 meters in height. Set against the expansive greenery of the golf course, the festival promises a refreshing and visually stunning experience, perfect for photography and leisure during the year-end holidays.

Ms. Kornpassorn Jungrungreangkit, Vice President Advisor of Pinehurst Group, said that this inaugural balloon festival is intended to create a new festive destination for everyone during the Christmas and New Year season.

“This is the first year that we are organizing the PINEHURST Balloon Festival 2025 as part of our Christmas and New Year celebrations. We would like to invite everyone who is looking for a relaxing and enjoyable holiday destination to come and spend quality time with their loved ones—whether family members or friends. You don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy Pinehurst. We welcome everyone—gentlemen, ladies, children, and seniors—to come and share the joy together,” she said.