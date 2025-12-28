New Year holiday travel set to jump, with free M6 tolls and 24-hour roadside help

Thailand’s New Year 2026 break will run for five consecutive days from Wednesday (December 31, 2025) to Sunday (January 4, 2026), with the Ministry of Transport forecasting that people will begin travelling in large numbers from December 26, 2025.

The ministry expects 21.55 million passenger journeys on Bangkok’s public transport network during the New Year period, up 2.83% from the New Year 2025.

Interprovincial public transport is projected at 3.99 million passenger journeys, an 8.57% increase.

Over the wider 11-day New Year travel window, traffic in and out of Bangkok on major highways and motorways is forecast at 11.28 million vehicles, while traffic on expressways is expected to reach 17.87 million vehicles.

On five main highway corridors, North (Highway 32), Northeast (Highway 2), East (Highway 7), and West/South (Highway 4 and Highway 35), the ministry projects 3.65 million outbound vehicles (up 3.67% from New Year 2025) and 3.48 million inbound vehicles (up 6.60%).

To improve convenience and reduce accidents, the Department of Highways will provide four free services throughout the holiday travel period: