New Year travel: Transport Co reports 134,280 passengers on first day





Passengers heading to the North and Northeast on December 27 for departures from 6.00pm onwards were urged to check their boarding point, as extra buses will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

Atthawit Rakjamroon, managing director of Transport Co Ltd, said passenger travel during the New Year 2026 period is expected to remain steady, with around 100,000–120,000 people travelling out and back on December 27, using Transport Co and joint-service buses on roughly 6,000 trips.

He said the company has also arranged around 800–1,000 extra non-scheduled buses to support the peak travel period.





For December 26, Transport Co reported 79,608 outbound passengers from Bangkok and 54,672 inbound passengers, totalling 134,280.

A total of 6,888 bus trips were operated on the day—3,632 outbound and 3,256 inbound—using Transport Co and joint-service operators. The company said it managed services adequately and there were no stranded passengers.

Transport Co advised passengers who booked tickets in advance for Northern and Northeastern routes with departures from 6.00pm onwards to check the information on their tickets and confirm the correct boarding point.

On December 27, Transport Co buses will depart from the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak/Mo Chit 2), while extra buses will depart from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2.