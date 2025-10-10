Thai Transport Co. Launches New Bus Route Linking Khon Kaen to Vientiane

Travel between Thailand and Laos received a boost today as The Transport Co., Ltd. (known as Baw Khaw Sor or THAI Transport Co.) officially launched a new international bus service connecting Khon Kaen in Thailand's Northeast with Vientiane Capital in the Lao PDR.

The launch ceremony, held at Khon Kaen Bus Terminal 3 on the auspicious date of 10 October 2025, was presided over by Phanthep Saokosol, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen Province.

Attawit Rakjamroon, managing director of The Transport Co., stated that the new service is the fifth international bus route between the two nations, operating in partnership with the Vientiane Capital Bus Enterprise.