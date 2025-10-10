Thai Transport Co. Launches New Bus Route Linking Khon Kaen to Vientiane

Travel between Thailand and Laos received a boost today as The Transport Co., Ltd. (known as Baw Khaw Sor or THAI Transport Co.) officially launched a new international bus service connecting Khon Kaen in Thailand's Northeast with Vientiane Capital in the Lao PDR.
The launch ceremony, held at Khon Kaen Bus Terminal 3 on the auspicious date of 10 October 2025, was presided over by Phanthep Saokosol, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen Province.
Attawit Rakjamroon, managing director of The Transport Co., stated that the new service is the fifth international bus route between the two nations, operating in partnership with the Vientiane Capital Bus Enterprise.
"We are launching this route just in time for the high season to facilitate citizens and tourists," Attawit said. "It offers a convenient, fast, and safe public transport connection, which we expect will effectively promote economic and tourism linkages between Thailand and the Lao PDR."
Route Details and Schedule
The new service is a key step in linking Khon Kaen, a major commercial and transportation hub, directly with the Lao capital.
Distance and Time: The route spans 194 kilometres and takes approximately 4 hours.
Fare: The ticket price is set at 180 baht.
Thai Service: The Thai service uses a 42-seat air-conditioned coach, departing Khon Kaen at 8:15 AM and returning from Vientiane at 2:45 PM daily.
Lao Service: The Lao PDR counterpart uses a smaller minibus (up to 25 seats), departing Vientiane at 8:15 AM and returning from Khon Kaen at 3:00 PM daily.
Attawit also mentioned plans to integrate the Khon Kaen – Vientiane route with the local airport to offer seamless travel connectivity for air passengers, aligning with the Ministry of Transport’s policy.
Kaewwanphon Worntiwongxi, director of the Vientiane Capital State Bus Enterprise (VCSBE), welcomed the new partnership. He hailed the route as a vital step in bolstering commerce and tourism and expressed confidence it would strengthen the friendly ties between the people on both sides of the Mekong.
Tickets are available through the THAI Transport Co. website, the E-ticket Application, the company’s social media channels, and all Baw Khaw Sor ticket counters nationwide.