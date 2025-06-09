Thai Bus Services to Cambodia Halted Indefinitely Amid Border Restrictions

Thailand's state-owned bus operator, Transport Co., Ltd., commonly known as Borkorsor, has confirmed the temporary cessation of its popular bus services connecting Thailand with Cambodia.
The suspension, which affects routes to both Siem Reap and Phnom Penh, comes into effect from today, 9th June 2025.
Borkorsor stated that the decision was necessitated by a sudden and temporary prohibition on passenger coaches crossing the border checkpoints between the two nations.
The company has expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused to travellers and has pledged to provide updates as soon as there is further progress on the situation.
The affected services include the Bangkok to Siem Reap route (Route 12), a 419-kilometre journey with a fare of 750 baht. This route typically operates two return services daily, with departures from Bangkok at 9:00 AM and from Siem Reap also at 9:00 AM.
Similarly, the Bangkok to Phnom Penh route (Route 13), spanning 719 kilometres and priced at 900 baht, will also be suspended. This service usually runs two return trips a day, with buses departing Bangkok at 8:00 AM and Phnom Penh at 8:00 AM.
Passengers who have made advance bookings or require further information are advised to visit the Borkorsor website at https://tcl99web.transport.co.th, utilise the E-ticket Application, or contact the company via their Facebook Page (Borkorsor, www.facebook.com/BorKorSor99) or Line (Borkorsor 99, ID: @TCL99).
Enquiries can also be made at Borkorsor ticket counters nationwide or by calling 0-2936-3660 during official business hours.