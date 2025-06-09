Thai Bus Services to Cambodia Halted Indefinitely Amid Border Restrictions

Thailand's state-owned bus operator, Transport Co., Ltd., commonly known as Borkorsor, has confirmed the temporary cessation of its popular bus services connecting Thailand with Cambodia.

The suspension, which affects routes to both Siem Reap and Phnom Penh, comes into effect from today, 9th June 2025.

Borkorsor stated that the decision was necessitated by a sudden and temporary prohibition on passenger coaches crossing the border checkpoints between the two nations.

The company has expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused to travellers and has pledged to provide updates as soon as there is further progress on the situation.

