Thailand enforces border controls to safeguard communities amidst rising tensions

As a result, in accordance with the National Security Council (NSC) meeting resolution on June 6 and to preserve security and public safety along the border, Thailand must consider implementing measures to regulate the opening and closing of border crossing points with Cambodia, Nikorndej said.

The NSC has assigned the 1st and 2nd Army Regions the authority to determine appropriate measures, criteria, procedures, and timeframes necessary for crossing at all border points along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

The strictness of these measures will correspond to the severity of the situation and Cambodia’s cooperation in resolving the issue, he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasised that Thailand’s primary objective is to protect the safety of both Thai and Cambodian citizens in the border regions.

“Thailand once again urges Cambodia to de-escalate tensions along the entire border to prevent unnecessary escalation, which would harm the people on both sides,” he said.

Thailand reaffirms its readiness to employ bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on June 14, and other existing bilateral mechanisms to achieve a peaceful resolution founded on mutual respect and sincerity.

The goal is to restore calm along the Thai-Cambodian border for the benefit of both nations’ citizens.

Col Dr Dangjai Souvannakitti, Defence Ministry spokeswoman, told the press that the Defence Ministry has so far acted in accordance with the Defence Minister’s policy. She confirmed that the ministry had exercised patience and pursued peaceful negotiations while directing local units to prevent further escalation.

Given that past efforts have not received a positive response, she stated that measures must now be adjusted. Recently, the NSC assigned the Royal Thai Army the responsibility of implementing the plan, she added.

Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree further explained that the army, alongside the 1st and 2nd Army Regions, has coordinated with border guards for Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. The army has authorised the Suranaree and Burapha task forces to oversee border crossing controls under a four-step approach:

Restriction of individuals: Unnecessary travellers, such as gamblers or those engaged in illegal activities, will undergo screening by local authorities.

Unnecessary travellers, such as gamblers or those engaged in illegal activities, will undergo screening by local authorities. Time regulation: The operational hours of border crossings will be limited, with necessary reductions in opening times.

The operational hours of border crossings will be limited, with necessary reductions in opening times. Closure of unnecessary crossings: Non-essential or frequently abused border points may be shut down, taking local livelihoods into account.

Non-essential or frequently abused border points may be shut down, taking local livelihoods into account. Complete border closure: As a final measure, all crossing points may be closed along the entire frontier. While the army has authorised local units to enforce these controls, coordination with all levels of administration remains required.

“The primary reason behind border control measures is ensuring public safety,” Winthai stated.

Regarding the number of border points that have already been closed, the Royal Thai Army spokesman stated that verification must be conducted at the local level, as numerous crossings exist, and each area operates differently based on specific conditions and data.

The enforcement of these measures, including the progression through the four-step framework, will be left to the discretion of operational units, local authorities, and the Royal Thai Police, he added.