Thailand and Cambodia\'s military strength compared in 2025 Global Firepower report

The Global Firepower website recently released a comparative analysis of the military capabilities of Thailand and Cambodia, based on data collected in January 2025. The report provides insights into the personnel strength, equipment inventory, and global rankings of both nations' armed forces.
Thailand's Military Overview:
Total Personnel: 606,850
Global Ranking: 25th out of 145 countries
Regional Standing: 3rd in ASEAN, following Indonesia and Vietnam
Cambodia's Military Overview:
Total Personnel: 231,000
Global Ranking: 95th out of 145 countries
Regional Standing: 8th in ASEAN
Defense Budget:
Thailand: Approximately $5.89 billion USD
Cambodia: Approximately $860 million USD
Armored Vehicles:
Tanks:
Thailand: 635 units
Cambodia: 644 units
Armored Fighting Vehicles:
Thailand: 16,935 units
Cambodia: 3,627 units
Artillery:
Self-Propelled Artillery:
Thailand: 50 units
Cambodia: 30 units
Towed Artillery:
Thailand: 589 units
Cambodia: 430 units
Rocket Projectors:
Thailand: 26 units
Cambodia: 463 units
Air Force:
Total Aircraft:
Thailand: 493
Cambodia: 25
Fighter Jets:
Thailand: 72
Cambodia: 0
Attack Aircraft:
Thailand: 20
Cambodia: 0
Helicopters:
Thailand: 258
Cambodia: 21
Attack Helicopters:
Thailand: 7
Cambodia: 0
Transport Aircraft:
Thailand: 54
Cambodia: 4
Navy:
Helicopter Carriers:
Thailand: 1
Cambodia: 0
Frigates:
Thailand: 7
Cambodia: 0
Corvettes:
Thailand: 6
Cambodia: 0
Patrol Vessels:
Thailand: 49
Cambodia: 20
Mine Warfare Vessels:
Thailand: 5
Cambodia: 0
The data indicates that Thailand maintains a more extensive and technologically advanced military compared to Cambodia, with significant advantages in air power, naval capabilities, and overall defense budget. However, Cambodia's substantial number of rocket projectors suggests a focus on artillery and ground-based firepower.