Thailand and Cambodia's military strength compared in 2025 Global Firepower report

SATURDAY, JUNE 07, 2025

The Global Firepower website recently released a comparative analysis of the military capabilities of Thailand and Cambodia, based on data collected in January 2025. The report provides insights into the personnel strength, equipment inventory, and global rankings of both nations' armed forces.

Thailand's Military Overview:

Total Personnel: 606,850

  • Active Duty: 360,850
  • Reserve: 221,000
  • Paramilitary: 25,000

Global Ranking: 25th out of 145 countries
Regional Standing: 3rd in ASEAN, following Indonesia and Vietnam

Cambodia's Military Overview:

Total Personnel: 231,000

  • Active Duty: 221,000
  • Paramilitary: 10,000

Global Ranking: 95th out of 145 countries
Regional Standing: 8th in ASEAN

Comparative Analysis


Defense Budget:

Thailand: Approximately $5.89 billion USD

Cambodia: Approximately $860 million USD


Armored Vehicles:

Tanks:

Thailand: 635 units

Cambodia: 644 units

Armored Fighting Vehicles:

Thailand: 16,935 units

Cambodia: 3,627 units


Artillery:

Self-Propelled Artillery:

Thailand: 50 units

Cambodia: 30 units

Towed Artillery:

Thailand: 589 units

Cambodia: 430 units

Rocket Projectors:

Thailand: 26 units

Cambodia: 463 units

Air Force:

Total Aircraft:

Thailand: 493

Cambodia: 25

Fighter Jets:

Thailand: 72

Cambodia: 0

Attack Aircraft:

Thailand: 20

Cambodia: 0

Helicopters:

Thailand: 258

Cambodia: 21

Attack Helicopters:

Thailand: 7

Cambodia: 0

Transport Aircraft:

Thailand: 54

Cambodia: 4


Navy:

Helicopter Carriers:

Thailand: 1

Cambodia: 0

Frigates:

Thailand: 7

Cambodia: 0

Corvettes:

Thailand: 6

Cambodia: 0

Patrol Vessels:

Thailand: 49

Cambodia: 20

Mine Warfare Vessels:

Thailand: 5

Cambodia: 0

The data indicates that Thailand maintains a more extensive and technologically advanced military compared to Cambodia, with significant advantages in air power, naval capabilities, and overall defense budget. However, Cambodia's substantial number of rocket projectors suggests a focus on artillery and ground-based firepower.

