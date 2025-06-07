Thailand and Cambodia\'s military strength compared in 2025 Global Firepower report

The Global Firepower website recently released a comparative analysis of the military capabilities of Thailand and Cambodia, based on data collected in January 2025. The report provides insights into the personnel strength, equipment inventory, and global rankings of both nations' armed forces.

Thailand's Military Overview:

Total Personnel: 606,850

Active Duty: 360,850

Reserve: 221,000

Paramilitary: 25,000

Global Ranking: 25th out of 145 countries

Regional Standing: 3rd in ASEAN, following Indonesia and Vietnam

Cambodia's Military Overview:

Total Personnel: 231,000

Active Duty: 221,000

Paramilitary: 10,000

Global Ranking: 95th out of 145 countries

Regional Standing: 8th in ASEAN