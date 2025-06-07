Thailand and Cambodia reinforcing troops on disputed border after May skirmish

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian countries have been simmering since a Cambodian soldier was killed on May 28 in a brief skirmish in an undemarcated border area. For days, the two Southeast Asian governments have been exchanging carefully worded statements committing to dialogue.

But Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Thailand's deputy prime minister, said Cambodia had rejected proposals in bilateral talks held on Thursday that could have led to a de-escalation.

"Furthermore, there has been a reinforcement of military presence, which has exacerbated tensions along the border," Phumtham said in a statement.

"Consequently, the Royal Thai Government has deemed it necessary to implement additional measures and to reinforce our military posture accordingly."

He did not provide details on the extent of reinforcements by either side.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the Thai army said Cambodian soldiers and civilians had repeatedly made incursions into Thailand's territory.