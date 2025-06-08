Chanthaburi chamber warns of economic losses from border closures

Ukrit Wongthongsalee, chairman of the Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce, made this statement following the closure of the Ban Laem border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district and the Ban Pakkad border checkpoint in Khlong Yai district, Chanthaburi, on Sunday.

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Ukrit highlighted that the Ban Laem and Ban Pakkad border crossings are crucial for trade in Chanthaburi province. The majority of cross-border transactions involve consumer goods, agricultural products, and the movement of Thai and Cambodian travellers, including Cambodian workers employed in local fruit-processing facilities.

A recent assessment of border trade indicated that the situation remains stable, with no significant negative impacts observed thus far. However, Ukrit noted that future developments would need close monitoring, as governmental and security measures could potentially alter the atmosphere at the border.