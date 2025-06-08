Chanthaburi chamber warns of economic losses from border closures

Ukrit Wongthongsalee, chairman of the Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce, made this statement following the closure of the Ban Laem border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district and the Ban Pakkad border checkpoint in Khlong Yai district, Chanthaburi, on Sunday.
Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Ukrit highlighted that the Ban Laem and Ban Pakkad border crossings are crucial for trade in Chanthaburi province. The majority of cross-border transactions involve consumer goods, agricultural products, and the movement of Thai and Cambodian travellers, including Cambodian workers employed in local fruit-processing facilities.
A recent assessment of border trade indicated that the situation remains stable, with no significant negative impacts observed thus far. However, Ukrit noted that future developments would need close monitoring, as governmental and security measures could potentially alter the atmosphere at the border.
Ukrit cautioned that a prolonged closure of the border checkpoints, lasting several months, would likely disrupt cross-border trade, as these entry points facilitate regular commercial exchanges between Thai and Cambodian communities.
A major concern is the impact on Cambodian workers, who constitute over 80% of the labour force in fruit-processing facilities in Chanthaburi. Although the current period marks the end of Thailand’s fruit season, such disruptions could pose significant challenges.
The Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce has argued that the border checkpoints should not be closed, even temporarily, as they are not directly linked to the prevailing security issue in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province.
Ukrit emphasised the substantial economic significance of these crossings, noting that annual border trade is valued at tens of billions of baht. He pointed out that even a temporary closure lasting one to several weeks could result in economic losses exceeding one billion baht.
"In situations like these, open communication is essential. There should be dialogue and understanding rather than provocation or hostility," Ukrit remarked. "Patriotism exists among all of us, but for people struggling in such difficult economic conditions, further incitement will not improve the situation. Trade must continue."
"Local communities do not wish to see conflicts arise between Thais and Cambodians, as both sides rely on ongoing trade relations. Thus, the border crossings should remain open, while security authorities assess the situation."